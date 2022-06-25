LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— As temperatures continue to rise across the valley, the City of Las Vegas plans on planting 60,000 trees by 2050, as part of its 2050 Master Plan.

In a series of tweets by the City of Las Vegas, high heat, particularly in urban areas, was the topic at hand. A photo from an urban heat map captured by NASA revealed that areas where there is a lot of concrete and asphalt, with little shade and vegetation, can reach temperatures as high as 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to data from Climate Central, Las Vegas saw the second greatest increase in summer average temperatures since 1970. Reno saw the highest.

For this reason, the city, in conjunction with the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas Life, has created the Tree Initiative.

At Gary Reese Freedom Park, 50 plus trees have already been planted in another area of the city made hotter by urban development. We want to ensure that we have drought tolerant trees/species that are adaptive to the heat to balance urban heating with the need to conserve water. pic.twitter.com/aJAg6Fjz3l — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) June 25, 2022

Along with additional water conservation efforts, the adoption of tree canopies in urban areas will help stave off some of the heat’s worst effects.