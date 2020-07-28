$600 unemployment payments late due to system error, DETR says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now has received numerous phone calls from people who say they haven’t received their recent weekly $600 pandemic unemployment payment and according to a news release from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, it’s due to “an error in the UI system.”

DETR released the following statement:

“DETR has identified an error in the UI system and staff is working to correct the issue, which has resulted in some claimants reporting they have not received the additional $600 in federal pandemic unemployment compensation this week. The issue is expected to be resolved tomorrow and all payments will be caught up shortly after the issue is resolved. DETR will share further updates if additional issues arise. “ DETR news release

DETR also said pointed out that claimants file for benefits reflecting the previous week, meaning the first day to file for the week ending July 25 began on July 26. All claimants who are eligible for the federal pandemic unemployment compensation payment will be paid the benefit, including those eligible for retroactive benefits.