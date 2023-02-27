LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was quite the celebration as 60 members of the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV took part in their white coat ceremony.

It all took place on Monday, Feb. 27, at the Artemus Ham Concert Hall at UNLV.

The ceremony is an important rite of passage for medical students and signals the halfway point in their careers.

Members of the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV Class of 2025. (Credit: UNLV)

27 men and 33 women with an average grade point average of 3.7 make up the UNLV Class of 2025.

22 of the 60 members are first-generation college students and one is a veteran.

All 60 members will now spend their final two years shadowing physicians and meeting with patients.

Speakers at the event included UNLV President Keith Whitfield and medical school dean Dr. Marc J. Kahn.