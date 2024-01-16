LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A big hiring event will take place Wednesday as more than 60 Las Vegas valley employers look to fill more than 9,000 jobs in hotel, casino, hospitality, restaurant, retail, healthcare, sales, marketing, management, drivers, delivery call center and warehouse positions.

The employers looking to hire include Fontainebleau, Durango, Sphere, Tao Group, Resorts World, Caesars Entertainment, T-Mobile, Hilton, Harmon Hospital, Starbucks, Carothers Insurance and CSN Cares. Companies will be sending hiring managers to meet face-to-face with job applicants.

“Events like the Las Vegas Job Fair, connect Nevada’s talented workers with employers looking to hire, and a critical part of efforts to strengthen the local economy and improve quality of life” Event Manager Richard Berry said.

The job fair takes place on Wednesday, Jan. 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Boulevard Mall located at 3528 S. Maryland Parkway. The event and parking are both free.