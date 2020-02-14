60 couples to say ‘I Do’ for Chapel of Flowers’ 60th anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — To celebrate the 60th anniversary for the Chapel of Flowers in Las Vegas, 60 couples will be tying the knot at the historic venue. The award-winning chapel will be home to five-dozen weddings this Valentine’s Day.

The venue on The Strip will also feature the “What Happens in Vegas, Only Happens Here” photo booth from the LVCVA. It will be available throughout the upcoming weekend of love and the rest of the month.

“Valentine’s Day is undoubtedly the ideal day to exchange vows for the most romantic of romantics,” said Donne Kerestic, CEO at Chapel of the Flowers. “Whether it’s an intimate elopement or an elaborate Bella Eleganza wedding package for up to 88 guests, our team of on-site staff members is fully dedicated to creating a ceremony that the couple will remember forever.”