LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two child drowning incidents over the weekend, one of them fatal, are prompting Metro police to remind the public about practicing pool safety.

On Friday, a 2-year-old girl was transported to UMC after police responded to the 4900 block of Stanley Avenue following a report of a child drowning in a swimming pool. The girl is still in critical condition, according to police.

On Saturday, a 6-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a swimming pool in the 9000 block of Reindeer Lake Street. He was transported to Centennial Hills Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The boy’s death marks the first pool drowning death of a child in 2022.

Both incidents are still being investigated.

LVMPD reminds everyone that tragedy can be avoided by following the three P’s of pool safety: