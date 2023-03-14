LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several people were taken to the hospital after a six-vehicle crash near the North Las Vegas Airport on Tuesday night.
It happened at 6 p.m. when police said the driver of a white sedan was traveling west on Lake Mead Boulevard and approaching Decatur Boulevard at a “high rate of speed.”
The driver of the sedan then crashed into an SUV which caused the sedan to flip over.
A total of six cars were involved in the crash due to a “domino effect,” police stated.
Those that were transported to UMC had non-life-threatening injuries.
It’s unknown at this time if impairment was involved.
Westbound Lake Mead Boulevard just east of Decatur Boulevard was closed due to the crash Tuesday evening just after 8 p.m. All other roads remained open, according to police.