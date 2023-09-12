LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Six students and two adults were hospitalized after a crash involving a Clark County school bus and a truck on Tuesday.

It happened shortly after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Eastern and Cedar Avenues near Bonanza Road.

A CCSD bus was traveling northbound on Eastern and Cedar Avenues when a truck nearby changed lanes into the bus’s lane, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

The driver’s side of the truck hit the passenger side of the school bus, police added.

Eight people in total were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Both vehicles had minor damage.