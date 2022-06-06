LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Station Casinos has announced that it will light up Las Vegas with a city-wide fireworks show on Independence Day.

The launch of each fireworks display will be coordinated between Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, Palace Station, Sunset Station, Santa Fe Station, Boulder Station, and Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino.

The shows will be live streamed on social media and will have a synchronized playlist for guests to listen along to. Both are available at stationcasinos.com/fireworks.

Boulder Station, Palace Station, and Santa Fe Station will have parking lot viewings that are complimentary and open to the public.

Sunset Station will offer a complimentary firework viewing party from the Sunset Amphitheater starting at 7 p.m.

Red Rock Casino and Green Valley Ranch Resort will offer separate viewing parties from their main pools at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available to buy from June 20 to July 4 at both resorts’ gift shops. Ticket prices begin at $10 for guests two to 11 years old and $25 for guests 12 and older. Children under the age of two are free.

All shows start at 9 p.m. and each location will also host a weekend of live entertainment leading up to the holiday.