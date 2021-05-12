Community comes together for vigil in honor of Amari Nicholson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A memorial continues to grow tonight outside the Emerald Suites.

All day long, people have been leaving messages for a life lost far too soon, 2-year-old Amari Nicholson.

A vigil is planned tonight at 6 p.m.

Remembering Amari Nicholson.



The community is coming together tonight, to honor the toddler’s life.



He was originally reported missing last week. His mother’s boyfriend, Terrell Rhodes, is facing charges for his murder. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/m7SN020wIR — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) May 13, 2021

Amari’s father is expected to be at the vigil

Throughout the day, flowers and candles have been added to the memorial.

Writing on a post says, “There will be justice.”

Neighbors are expeced to gather for the vigil, including Juana Salazar, who joined the search for Amari.

“We went there last night,” she said. “We put some candles down. We put some teddy bears … a football down and a sign down. We will be back here tonight.”

Salazar added, “There is relief, because he is going to rest. He is going to be laid to rest now.”

After the arrest of 27-year-old Terrell Rhodes — Amari’s mother’s boyfriend — Amari’s father’s family have asked for privacy.

But a representative from Nevada Child Seekers was with them last night. They said today the family was shocked when they found out Rhodes had confessed to killing Amari.