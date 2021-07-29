6 now confirmed dead in plane crash near Lake Tahoe, authorities say

An image of the scene provided by a resident who lived near the site of the Truckee plane crash. (Courtesy: KTXL)

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Six deaths have been confirmed in the crash of a twin-engine jet near a golf course in the Lake Tahoe area.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says all those aboard the plane died when it crashed Monday in a heavily wooded area in Truckee.

Authorities initially said three people died. The identities of the victims weren’t released pending DNA identification.

The FAA says the twin-engine aircraft went down as the pilot was trying to land at Truckee-Tahoe Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday that two of its investigators were on scene investigating the crash. It says the flight originated from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.