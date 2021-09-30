6-month storm drain project begins Monday along E. Charleston Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A six-month $51.5 million project to install new storm drains will disrupt traffic on and around Charleston Boulevard between Maryland Parkway and Atlantic Street beginning Monday, Oct. 4.

Work to install more than 10,000 feet of new, reinforced-concrete box storm drain means lane restrictions and delays during construction.

The work will start at Fremont Street and Atlantic, and proceed west up Charleston from Fremont to Maryland Parkway.

Additional work is planned on Maryland Parkway from Charleston to Stewart Avenue, and on 13th Street from Charleston to Lewis Avenue.

Storm drain, water supply and sewer improvements will be made through the corridor.

The project will restrict traffic along Charleston from Fremont to Maryland Parkway, with additional impacts to Eastern, Fremont, Maryland Parkway, 13th Street and Stewart. Work hours will vary, starting with nighttime activities for initial setups and installations, and then moving into daytime work.

Once storm drain installations begin at Charleston and Fremont, lane restrictions will be in place 24 hours a day. Work is expected to be complete by January 2024.

Residents with concerns or questions should call 702-405-6822.