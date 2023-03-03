LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 6-month-old child has died just days after a three-vehicle crash that critically injured multiple people in the southeast valley, according to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Tiffany Carter, 36, faces DUI and reckless driving charges after allegedly fleeing from one crash before causing a second that left three people critically injured and caused the 6-month-old’s death.

Carter was driving a pickup south on South Nellis Boulevard at around 7:42 p.m. on Feb. 25, fleeing from a hit-and-run with another vehicle at East Sahara Avenue, police said.

At the intersection at East Vegas Valley Drive, Carter allegedly drove through a red light and hit a vehicle that was driving east, according to a release. The vehicle was hit on its left side before it hit another vehicle that was stopped at a red light.

Tiffany Carter face DUI and reckless driving charges. (Credit: LVMPD)

The four injured were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Two women and a man remain in critical condition.

Carter, who showed signs of impairment, had minor injuries. She was arrested and has been charged with four counts of DUI resulting in substantial bodily injury, four counts of reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily injury, leaving the scene of an accident, and a violation of parole for first-degree kidnapping.

The infant’s death marked the 18th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Jurisdiction for 2023. The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.