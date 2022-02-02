$6 billion sale of Las Vegas Sands to Apollo Management moves forward

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A $6 billion sale on the Las Vegas Strip has received its first approval.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday approved the Las Vegas Sands sale to Apollo Global Management.

Apollo is buying the Venetian, the Palazzo and the Sands Expo Convention Center.

The Nevada Gaming Commission still needs to approve the sale.

In comments that followed questions from board member Phil Katsaros, Sands officials said they are remaining in Las Vegas and are in the early stages of renovating an office on Durango Drive.

Sands Chairman and CEO Rob Goldstein said the sale comes as the company looks at other opportunities.

“The overwhelming majority of Sands’ income comes out of Asia, both Macau and Singapore,” Goldstein said. “We have enormous opportunity in Asia and perhaps the U.S. to redeploy capital and get outsized returns.”

Katsaros asked Goldstein if he had any thoughts to share on the condition of the Las Vegas market, and Goldstein was positive about the future, coming off a record year for gaming profits. He said he expects a return to normal this year.

“I know people think this is forever, but I don’t believe that. It’s not forever,” he said. Sands had a big stake in convention business — an important part of the Las Vegas economy that is still struggling to return.

“It’s still very soft. CES was disappointing,” Goldstein said.

The board was complimentary as the transfer of the gaming licensees was discussed, and thanked Sands for continuing to pay workers through the pandemic.

Goldstein related stories about Sheldon Adelson, who died Jan. 11, 2021. “He was remarkable,” Goldstein said.

Discussions at Sands’ executive levels about possible options as business evaporated in the pandemic eventually came to a point when Adelson — one of the richest men in the world — simply said, “Just pay them,” according to Goldstein.