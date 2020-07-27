$5M improvement project underway on Ogden Avenue, lane restrictions in place

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers can expect delays in downtown Las Vegas for the next 12 months due to a lengthy road project that began in the area Monday.

The $5 million project will bring 24-hour lane restrictions along Ogden Avenue for the next 12 months.

The City of Las Vegas says the improvement project will mainly affect traffic along Ogden, between Main and Third Streets.

Drivers can take a detour down Bonanza or Stewart in the mean time for east and west travel.

Crews need to install new water mains, curb and gutter. They will also add new sidewalks, trees and traffic signals.

A $5M improvement project starts today in downtown @CityOfLasVegas. Expect lane changes and delays along Ogden Avenue between Main & 3rd Streets. Why one business says they’re okay with the future traffic headaches, ahead at Noon on @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/CMqFsUzfy8 — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) July 27, 2020

A nearby business told 8 News Now they are okay with the traffic headaches this project may cause.

“I think in the long run, everything is going to help. We’re looking forward to it and we don’t mind, you know, dealing with a little bit of traffic, but people complain,” Joe Thomas, manager of Donut Bar, said.

Other nearby construction projects are in full swing.

Las Vegas Boulevard is in the middle of major renovations. “Project Enchilada,” a beautification project at East Fremont, is undergoing construction from 14th Street to Las Vegas Boulevard.

Circa is also nearing its completion. The casino and sportsbook are set to open in October.