5K to remember Las Vegas teen killed by drunk driver

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A valley family who lost their son to drunk driving is inviting you to strap on your running shoes to help raise awareness. On Sept. 15, a 5K is being held by the Garrett Meriwether Foundation.

Back in May, the Palo Verde graduate was killed by a drunk driver. He was only 18 at the time and had just finished his first year at UNLV.

His family started the foundation to honor Garrett by raising awareness and donating to educational programs.

It’s something that was very important to Garrett, said Steve Meriwether, his father.

“We thought, ‘What would Garrett want to do if he could?’ And this is probably the most poignant, centerpoint thing that Garrett would want to do, is help. He always wanted to help.”

The Sept. 15 run will take place one day before what would have been Garrett’s 19th birthday.

For more information, go to active.com and search Garrett Meriwether