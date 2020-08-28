5K raises money to help Hispanics realize law school dreams

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s a push to have the legal field look more like the community. ALthough Hispanics or Latinos make up 18% of the nation’s population they only account for an estimated 4% of the nation’s lawyers.

There’s a move to bring more diversity to the legal field.

The Las Vegas Latino Bar Association is holding its second annual scholarship fundraising event. The Andale 5K run/walk is going virtual from Sept. 19 to Oct. 4 and participants can run or walk anytime between those dates.

The event raises money for scholarships that will help college students go to law school. Last year, $40,000 was raised.

People can register individually or as a team, click here for more information.