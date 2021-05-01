5K raises money in honor of Metro Lt. Erik Lloyd

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Metro Police officer who lost his life to COVID-19 was honored Saturday for his work helping others.

Lieutenant Erik Lloyd is one of nearly 300 police officers across the country to die of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

He was the president of the Injured Police Officers Fund — a non-profit that raises money for families of officers hurt or killed in the line of duty.

On Saturday, they hosted the “Heroes Live Forever 5k Walk” at Police Memorial Park.

“We just wanted to host this event and get people out and honor our heroes our everyday heroes as well as the ones that have lost their lives,” said Chelsea Stuenkel — President of the IPOF.

Money raised will help benefit the Injured Police Officers Fund.