$5K grants available for eligible students through CARES Act

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — College students should explore whether they are eligible for grants funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund provides $5,000 grants.

Check to see if you are eligible for a part of the $14 billion in funding for colleges and students who have been impacted by COVID-19.

Use the eligibility checker at https://withfrank.org/chegg-emergency-grant/

