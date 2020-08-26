5K fundraiser planned to benefit Officer Shay Mikalonis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local organizations are coming together to help raise money for an officer who was shot while on duty. SpeedVegas and Red Rock Running Company are hosting the Officer Mikalonis 5k Fundraiser Run to raise funds for the injured officer.

Officer Mikalonis was shot in the head during a protest on June 1. After being hospitalized for a month at UMC, he was transported to a rehabilitation center in another state on July 1.

The fundraiser run will take place on the SpeedVegas course located at 14200 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89054 on Saturday, September 12. The race will be two laps around the course.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a rolling start for the race. Groups of 50 will be sent off every 15 minutes. Face masks will also be required until runners get to the start line.

There will be prizes given out to winners at the event.