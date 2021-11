LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The second annual Build Strong Hearts 5K race and 1-mile fun run took place Saturday morning.

The big annual event to boost awareness for National Children’s Grief Awareness Month.

All funds raised today from our runners and walkers will go to programs & services for kids, teens, and families coping with loss.

There was also a furry costume contest!

8 News Now anchors John Langeler and Heather Mills were at the event at Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas.