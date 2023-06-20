LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – After being grilled for its operational difficulties by commissioners, The Animal Foundation returned to Clark County officials Tuesday with an over half-a-million-dollar annual plan to address them.

Unlike other shelters and rescues in the Las Vegas Valley, The Animal Foundation is the only one partially funded by Clark County.

Hilarie Grey the Animal Foundation’s chief executive officer has stated that they do not have enough funding or resources to respond to the weeks-long wait to drop off stray or unwanted pets and the crowding situation within its facility.

Through plexiglass inside the Clark County Commissioners chamber, an animal rescue advocate holds a sign asking for more funding for rescues while The Animal Foundation CEO addresses the board. (KLAS)

Because of these shortcomings, other animal rescues say, in part, they are suffocating under thousands of animals being brought to them. As Kiss My Paws Rescue volunteer Tracy Paz put it, the municipal animal shelter is not helping to reverse this trend.

“We never turn (animals) away as The Animal Foundation does,” Paz said outside the Clark County government building Tuesday afternoon. “We believe it’s mismanagement. We don’t believe that money is going to solve what’s going on over there.”

After facing public scrutiny during an April board of commissioners meeting, Grey returned Tuesday morning with a proposed plan to address these operational difficulties as asked two months ago. It involves hiring more staff for the foundation and a new call center.

Grey says she models this new center off one in Arizona that supported the municipal animal shelter in Pima County to reverse the same problems The Animal Foundation is faced with now. Through it, she says non-emergency appointments wait times will decrease to 72 hours maximum, owner-surrender intakes will lower by 30 percent, and shelter-to-owner returns will increase by 10 percent.

Despite difficulties to hire and maintain veterinarians and their associated staff, Grey says they are “pretty confident” that they can hire the proposed positions to man the call center and assist with transferring pets to partnering rescues within the foundation based on a recent job fair they participated in.

“We have a plan to onboard and train and stand up the call center,” Grey said while addressing the board Tuesday morning. “If we can triage a lot of these calls where they’re not real emergencies, not have those in the appointment system, we’re going to have more capacity for more daily appointments but also to take those emergencies right away.”

As of now, The Animal Foundation receives nearly $2.5 million a year in Clark County dollars. Grey is asking for an additional $585,000 in annual funding:

$300,000 annually for call center staffing

$235,000 annually for additional Animal Foundation staffing

$50,000 annually for rescue partner veterinary services (split among jurisdictions)

The plan additionally lists a one-time capital investment of $20,000 to modify office spaces and improve IT equipment for the call center.

Clark County staff tasked with working alongside the foundation on this plan believe it will address some of the concerns that commissioners say they are “drowning” in.

“I think we will see a reduction with them having a call center because a lot of the calls we get are, ‘I’ve left messages. I’m not getting calls back.’ They currently don’t have the resources. They aren’t able to answer the phone and get those calls back,” Clark County Chief of Code Enforcement Jim Anderson said while addressing the board.

“They’ll be able to talk the owners, the people who wish to surrender their animal, through some different processes and opportunities to be able to keep their animal,” Clark County Director of Administrative Services Jeanine D’Errico said while addressing the board.

Commissioners, on the other hand, remain skeptical that these goals match the plans proposed.

“They’re currently under a contract and not meeting the needs,” Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick said during the meeting. “I asked for a 30-60-90-day plan, and we still don’t have that.”

D’Errico adds much of this plan focuses on short- and medium-term needs, while longer-term needs, such as altering county ordinances and the animal shelter agreement, will need to be revisited.

The proposed plan is tied to the county contract with The Animal Foundation, and Clark County Manager Kevin Schiller said during the meeting that the changes would come through amendments to this contract that must be approved by commissioners. However, because of the Fourth of July holiday, the next board meeting is four weeks away.