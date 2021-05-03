58-year-old arrested for sexual assault and lewdness; Metro’s looking for additional victims

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Francisco Tovar-Lugo (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 58-year-old man was arrested Sexual Assault and Open and Gross Lewdness, and Metro Police thinks there may be more victims. On April 29, Metro detectives arrested Francisco Tovar-Lugo. He faces three counts of Sexual Assault and one count of open and Gross Lewdness.

Tovar-Lug was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. Anyone who may have been a victim of Tovar-Lugo or has information about this crime is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories