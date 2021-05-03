58-year-old arrested for sexual assault and lewdness; Metro’s looking for additional victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 58-year-old man was arrested Sexual Assault and Open and Gross Lewdness, and Metro Police thinks there may be more victims. On April 29, Metro detectives arrested Francisco Tovar-Lugo. He faces three counts of Sexual Assault and one count of open and Gross Lewdness.

Tovar-Lug was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. Anyone who may have been a victim of Tovar-Lugo or has information about this crime is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.