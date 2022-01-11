561 homes planned for Summerlin Southwest site near Tropicana and Town Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A dirt lot in Summerlin will soon be home to almost 100,000 residents.

It’s a popular part of the valley, and it continues to grow. Now, there are plans for a new housing project in the neighborhood of Summerlin Southwest.

The Howards Hughes Corporation has been developing Summerlin for more than 30 years, and the expansion continues.

Brian Walsh of the Howard Hughes Corporation says this most recent sale follows a tremendous need for housing in the Las Vegas valley.

“This sale, we started looking at it a year ago and talking to builders a year ago on how it’s going to come together and we ended up closing in December,” Walsh said. “It was really a different bulk sale than what we were gunning for.”

Related Content Summerlin ranks third in the nation for new home sales in 2021

Developers anticipate breaking ground in March. The development is expected to have 561 homes.

Pulte Homes and Toll Brothers are working together to build the site.

“In this particular property, it’s just a gross sale so it’s gross acres. Two hundred and sixteen acres for $135 million and it closed Dec. 8,” Walsh said.

The development is right off Tropicana Avenue and South Town Center Drive.

Tom Warden, also with Howard Hughes, said, “We also require a lot of the builders in terms of extra design features and recreational additions to the community, all of those kinds of things.”

Considerations include a gated community, the type of homes offered, traffic and proximity to businesses, he said.

“We know and make sure that we understand what kind of homes are going to go in there so that there’s not going to be competition between other areas in Summerlin,” Warden said.