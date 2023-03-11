LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The luck of the Irish was alive and well in Henderson Saturday at the 55th annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival.

The streets of Henderson were once again painted green as hundreds of people flocked to the Water District to celebrate the return of the iconic and missed St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“Any parade that leads off with eight bag pipe players to start with is great,” attendee John Mastalir said.

Saturday’s parade featured Celtic dancing and appearances by community heroes.

“It was action all the way through it. Just loved it,” Mastalir said.

The parade was part of the second day of the three-day festival. With Irish step dance performances, classic cars, a carnival, and food it is easy to understand the theme for the year, Green with NV.

“It is wonderful. Good turnout here with everybody and the kids are having a great time,” attendee Sharon Gagliargo said.

Festival goers told 8 News Now that it was tough when the family-friendly event was on hiatus during the pandemic.

“It was very sad because the kids need to be out to see and enjoy the holiday so to not have that was really sad,” Henderson resident, Ciara Williams said.

The festival is back in full swing and the luck of the Irish is helping Nevada in more ways than one. Festival goers could help fight childhood cancer by participating in St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s head-shaving fundraising event.