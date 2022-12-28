LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was found dead at Lake Havasu on Wednesday after his kayak overturned the previous day.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office found 55-year-old Larry Lee Curtis’s body near Site six at Lake Havasu.

On Tuesday, officers responded to the area after reports of a person in the water yelling for help.

When deputies arrived, they found an adult man who was obviously fatigued and extremely cold treading water, according to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was rescued and told police that he and Curtis went kayaking on the lake. According to MCSO, the man said that they were in the middle of the lake when both of their kayaks overturned.

The man said that they were in the water for a while and started to become exhausted and cold. He said he was forced to start swimming to the shore but could not tell where it was due to the rain, wind, and darkness.

According to MCSO, the man said he was in the water for about 30 minutes and had not heard from or seen Curtis since.

Neither man was wearing a life jacket and wind, rain, and hazardous water conditions were factors in this case, according to MCSO.

Curtis’s body was recovered around 2 p.m. Wednesday.