LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s National 529 Day, a designated to remind families of the importance of preparing financially for the cost of college.

Nevada offers 529 College Savings plans. According to Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine, the benefit is the interest the account earns is tax-free as long as it’s used for qualified educational expenses.

It also gives families a plan on how to pay for higher education.

“By opening a 529 plan, you know you have a place where you can direct birthday gifts. You can take a little extra money if you have it and you can start saving for college because no matter what you save it will be a big help when that kid turns 18,” Conine said.

He said it’s never too late to start investing for college. There is the Kickstart program that gives each kindergartner a $50 scholarship to get started. There’s also a program to lock in today’s college costs.

You can explore all the programs available to help Nevada students achieve their goals of going to college.