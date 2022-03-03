LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving a moped rider in the northwest valley.

The incident happened at the intersection of Decatur and Carmen Boulevards on Thursday, March 3, at approximately 7:58 a.m.

Police say the driver of a Toyota Camry was turning left from Decatur to Carmen through stop-and-go traffic backed up from Washington Avenue.

The moped rider now identified as a 52-year-old man was traveling south on Decatur at speed in the marked bicycle lane, passing the stopped traffic.

The crash happened when the moped hit the right front of the car.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

The moped rider was taken to UMC and is in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.