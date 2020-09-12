52 Clark County students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County produced 52 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists this year, including 19 from Clark High School.

After Clark, Coronado High School (12) and Advanced Technologies Academy (8) produced the most semifinalists, according to a CCSD news release.

The 52 semifinalists were among the highest-scoring participants in Nevada, and out of more than 1.5 million juniors in more than 21,000 high schools nationwide who applied in the National Merit Scholarship program.

This year’s semifinalists from Clark County:

Advanced Technologies Academy

Garcia, Yanyel E.

Lewis, Colin J.

Perez-Herrera, Edward

Rice, Ty J.

Rose, Davis A.

Shadd, Isaiah E.

Wittwer, Colton

Zheng, Benet C.

Arbor View High School

Scow, Caleb B.

College of Southern Nevada

Shipley, Peverel D.

Coronado High School

Digiacomo, Nicolas G.

Dorrough, Patrick H.

Fakler, Wyatt P.

Gerardo, Raymond T.

Ghani, Moonis M.

Ha, Elizabeth

Hettinger, Joshua T.

Kyong, Daniel L.

Shankar, Sanjay C.

Sullivan, Zachary T.

Veyne, Maximilian T.

Vott, Steve S.

Ed W. Clark High School

Adams, Sophia

Birt, Charles P.

Chundu, Sahi

Chung, Kenneth J.

Coloma, Caitlyn Taylor H.

Hoffman, Malcolm T.

Lin, Sydney E.

Lok, Daniel A.

Patel, Dylan

Reddy, Jaiden S.

Shah, Isha K.

Spagnolo, Mathew

Tian, Melissa Y.

Wade, Subhan B.

Wang, Grace Y.

Wang, Kaitlyn K.

Wang, Yiting

Wrote, Evan R.

Zhan, Felix Y.

Green Valley High School

Nguyen, Henry J.

Remington, Lily E.

Las Vegas Academy of the Arts

Rohani, Kusha R.

Palo Verde High School

Carver, Clark A.

Nielson, Mya M.

Raju, Priya D.

Variar, Rahul G.

Rancho High School

Danser, Andrew M.

Virgin Valley High School

Tan, Jaden

West Career and Technical Academy

Jain, Vihaan

Kwon, Athina

Students enter the program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which is the initial screening for program entrants. Semifinalists represent less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors and qualify to continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million to be offered next spring.