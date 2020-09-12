52 Clark County students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County produced 52 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists this year, including 19 from Clark High School.
After Clark, Coronado High School (12) and Advanced Technologies Academy (8) produced the most semifinalists, according to a CCSD news release.
The 52 semifinalists were among the highest-scoring participants in Nevada, and out of more than 1.5 million juniors in more than 21,000 high schools nationwide who applied in the National Merit Scholarship program.
This year’s semifinalists from Clark County:
Advanced Technologies Academy
- Garcia, Yanyel E.
- Lewis, Colin J.
- Perez-Herrera, Edward
- Rice, Ty J.
- Rose, Davis A.
- Shadd, Isaiah E.
- Wittwer, Colton
- Zheng, Benet C.
Arbor View High School
- Scow, Caleb B.
College of Southern Nevada
- Shipley, Peverel D.
Coronado High School
- Digiacomo, Nicolas G.
- Dorrough, Patrick H.
- Fakler, Wyatt P.
- Gerardo, Raymond T.
- Ghani, Moonis M.
- Ha, Elizabeth
- Hettinger, Joshua T.
- Kyong, Daniel L.
- Shankar, Sanjay C.
- Sullivan, Zachary T.
- Veyne, Maximilian T.
- Vott, Steve S.
Ed W. Clark High School
- Adams, Sophia
- Birt, Charles P.
- Chundu, Sahi
- Chung, Kenneth J.
- Coloma, Caitlyn Taylor H.
- Hoffman, Malcolm T.
- Lin, Sydney E.
- Lok, Daniel A.
- Patel, Dylan
- Reddy, Jaiden S.
- Shah, Isha K.
- Spagnolo, Mathew
- Tian, Melissa Y.
- Wade, Subhan B.
- Wang, Grace Y.
- Wang, Kaitlyn K.
- Wang, Yiting
- Wrote, Evan R.
- Zhan, Felix Y.
Green Valley High School
- Nguyen, Henry J.
- Remington, Lily E.
Las Vegas Academy of the Arts
- Rohani, Kusha R.
Palo Verde High School
- Carver, Clark A.
- Nielson, Mya M.
- Raju, Priya D.
- Variar, Rahul G.
Rancho High School
- Danser, Andrew M.
Virgin Valley High School
- Tan, Jaden
West Career and Technical Academy
- Jain, Vihaan
- Kwon, Athina
Students enter the program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which is the initial screening for program entrants. Semifinalists represent less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors and qualify to continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million to be offered next spring.