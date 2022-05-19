LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In recognition of National Police Week, several law enforcement agencies gathered to pay tribute to local officers who have died in the line of duty Thursday.

51 officers were honored at the Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony at Las Vegas City Hall.

Officers being honored come from agencies such as the FBI, Henderson Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department, Union Pacific Railroad, Nye County Sheriff’s Office, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

This year, four new names were added to the memorial wall, including Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah David May, who died on July 29, 2021.

The other named added to the wall are: