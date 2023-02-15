LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An Arizona company, Evening Entertainment Group, announced it’s bringing a $50 million venue to one of the biggest entertainment destinations in the world — the Las Vegas Strip.

A Bottled Blonde bar will be located in a four-story, 25,000 square-feet entertainment venue at the Grand Bazaar Shops near Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road and will open in late 2024, according to a company news release.

“This project has been a long time coming, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring the Bottled Blonde experience front and center to the Las Vegas Strip,” says Les Corieri, co-owner of Evening Entertainment Group. “With street-front access to the highest pedestrian traffic count in the United States, this is the best location in the world.”

Bottled Blonde first opened in 2014 in Scottsdale, Arizona, and then opened locations in Dallas, Houston, Fort Worth, and Miami. The news release states it’s the highest-grossing bar venue in both Arizona and Texas.

There will be several Las Vegas Strip-facing buildings that will be demolished to accommodate the new construction. The buildings to be demolished were not identified.