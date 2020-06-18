$50M for Tropicana interchange will come from federal funds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Federal officials have earmarked $50 million to help rebuild the interchange at Tropicana Avenue and Interstate 15.

An announcement by US Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao says that a portion of $906 million will go to the Southern Nevada project, which is estimated at a total of $200 million to build.

When complete, the interchange will have a longer and wider overpass over I-15. An HOV ramp at Harmon Avenue is part of the project. The new interchange will provide double the number of exit ramp lanes while also increasing the length and number of turning lanes from Tropicana onto I-15.

The project also includes upgrades to pedestrian access and pedestrian safety on both the north and south sides of Tropicana.

The current interchange handles more than 87,000 vehicles per day, and is a major chokepoint for traffic serving the south Las Vegas strip and businesses west of I-15.