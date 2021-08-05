$50K cash prize winner to be announced in Vax Nevada Days raffle

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Winners will be announced Thursday evening in the fifth round of drawings for the Vax Nevada Days. Anyone who has had at least one dose of the vaccine is eligible.

Gov. Steve Sisolak and Immunize Nevada officials will make the announcement in Las Vegas from the Carpenters Union Hall on Sunset Road.

8NewsNow.com will have a live stream of the winners’ announcement at 6 p.m.

Here’s a list of the Aug. 5 prizes:

$50,000 cash (1 winner)

$25,000 cash (4 winners)

$1,000 cash (10 winners)

Nevada fishing license (125 winners)

Nevada state parks annual entrance permit (50 winners)

Tuition prize valued at $50,000 (1 winner)

Tuition prize valued at $20,000 (3 winners)

Tuition prize valued at $5,000 (10 winners)

Winners of larger cash prizes and tuition prizes were contacted in advance because of rules that require them to confirm their identity, eligibility and acceptance before the announcement.

The grand prize winner of $1 million will be announced on Aug. 26.

For more information on Vax Nevada Days, you can click this link.