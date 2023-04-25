LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information on a suspect in a recent robbery of a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier.

The robbery took place at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 21 in the 2600 block of Sherwood Street.

The postal service is asking the public for any information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

  • Source: U.S. Postal Inspection Service
Any information provided by the public would be kept confidential and could result in a reward of up to $50,000.

“The U.S. Postal Inspection Service takes the safety of USPS employees seriously,” a spokesperson for USPS said. “Robbery of a USPS employee is a federal offense punishable by up to 25 years in prison.”