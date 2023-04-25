LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information on a suspect in a recent robbery of a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier.

The robbery took place at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 21 in the 2600 block of Sherwood Street.

The postal service is asking the public for any information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Source: U.S. Postal Inspection Service

Any information provided by the public would be kept confidential and could result in a reward of up to $50,000.

“The U.S. Postal Inspection Service takes the safety of USPS employees seriously,” a spokesperson for USPS said. “Robbery of a USPS employee is a federal offense punishable by up to 25 years in prison.”