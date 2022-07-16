LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Add another $5,000 in reward money in the hunt for a person who is fatally shooting horses at a riding stable in Red Rock Canyon.

During an interview on the television show “The Problem Solver,” guest Derek Parent, a Las Vegas businessman, offered to match a $5,000 reward being offered by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) in the case.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a person who has shot and killed four equines at the Cowboy Trail Rides between January and July 4. Police released video of the suspect on July 6.

In addition to the $5,000 reward offered by PETA, Friends of Red Rock Canyon is offering a $1,000 reward.

Parent, who is involved in the mortgage and fitness industries, and PETA representative Courtney Penley were guests on the show with host David Kohlmeier, a retired police officer.

Kohlmeier’s representatives sent a clip of the show to media outlets on Saturday.

The show runs 6 p.m. Tuesdays on Cox (Channel 14).