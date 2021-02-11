$50 million in small business funds passes in Nevada Senate, forwarded to Sisolak

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Senate passed legislation in Carson City on Thursday to provide $50 million in additional funding for small businesses.

The Pandemic Emergency Technical Support (PETS) program — AB 106 — will fund grants of up to $10,000 as for Nevada small businesses confront ongoing economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from Nevada Senate Democrats.

The bill will now go to Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak for his signature.

Sisolak immediately issued a statement:

“Throughout this pandemic, Nevada’s small businesses have been hit the hardest and have been struggling every single day. Small businesses are going to be the key to our economic recovery, which I why I asked the Legislature to prioritize passing an additional $50 million for the PETS program.

I cannot thank Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, Speaker Jason Frierson, Chairman Chris Brooks and Chairwoman Maggie Carlton enough for making this critical piece of legislation a priority. This additional funding will ensure that more than 9,000 businesses can be helped by the PETS program, making it the largest small business program in our State’s history.

Providing small businesses with resources they need to grow and thrive isn’t a Democratic or Republican issue, it’s an issue that affects all of us. I’m incredibly proud to work with the Legislature to do everything we can to keep business afloat and people employed in this challenging time.

I’m looking forward to signing this bill as soon as possible, so we can get much needed help to small business owners immediately.” Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak

“Nevada has never confronted a crisis on the scale of COVID-19, and it is critical that we help our small businesses weather the economic fallout of this pandemic,” said Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro.

“Keeping small businesses operating safely is key to Nevada’s economic recovery, and these grants will help ensure that thousands of businesses can come back stronger once this crisis is behind us,” Cannizzaro said.

To date, the PETS program has approved over 4,500 applications to support small businesses and non-profit organizations across the state, according to Sisolak’s office.

AB 106 will bring total funding for the program to more than $100 million, making it the largest small business assistance program in Nevada history.

Governor Sisolak plans to sign AB 106 next week, so the Treasurer’s Office and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development can continue to process thousands of pending applications for the program.