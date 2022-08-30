LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Clark County Museum is set to host exhibits exploring the community’s grief and healing process since the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting on Oct 1, 2017.

“5 Years Later: Remembering 1 October & Becoming Vegas Stronger” is a retrospective that will feature letters, posters, signs, and other items from the museum’s 22,000-piece 1 October collection in the Clark County Museum’s exhibit hall from Sept. 23 through Jan. 30, 2023.

The public is invited to attend a free opening night reception on Friday, Sept. 23 where attendees can take tours of the exhibit and visit the new storage area where all of the collection will be stored.

Local musician and 1 October survivor Pat Dalton Amico will perform his songs, “Forever Family” and “58 Angels” at the start of the reception.

The Clark County Museum will also host a companion exhibit from Wednesday, Sept. 28, through Thursday, Oct. 13 in the Rotunda Gallery located in the Clark County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas.

“It’s important for us to honor the lives lost and forever changed because of 1 October,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson. “Our community can be proud of how we responded to the darkness of that day and remember the outpouring of love and support we received from each other and from across the country and around the world. It’s also important to recognize the strength and resiliency that we continue to demonstrate as a community in response to the tragedy with every passing year.”

The companion exhibit at the Government Center will include banners and other items from the museum’s collection as well as The Art of Healing Mural and Angels of Love exhibit created in remembrance of the first anniversary of 1 October.

Both exhibits will have displays highlighting the progress of the 1 October Memorial Committee which was established by the Clark County Commission to gather input from the public for a permanent 1 October memorial.

“We welcome everyone to participate in the memorial development process that is underway whether you live in Las Vegas or California or another state or country,” said Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “This project is near and dear to many hearts. We want to develop a memorial that will honor the lives that were lost and the lives that will never be the same. We also want to pay tribute to our community’s resiliency in response to the devastating act of evil that occurred.”

The Clark County Museum launched the effort following the 1 October shooting to collect, catalog, and preserve memorial items left at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign and other sites near the festival venue to help tell the story of how our community responded to the tragedy.

Every item was photographed and can be viewed on the museum’s website page here.

The museum offers appointments so family members of victims and others can view specific items in the collection. The museum also is collecting stories behind memorial items to be included in its efforts to preserve the memory of our community’s reaction to the 1 October tragedy. A form is posted on the museum’s website for anyone interested in sharing their story about what they left at one of the memorial sites.