Child reportedly whipped because of what he was watching on TV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 5-year-old Henderson boy who was was found unconscious and not breathing on Wednesday has been identified as General Oglesby.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Friday that the boy died of multiple blunt force injuries.

The boy’s father, Gerald Oglesby, 33, was taken into custody on Wednesday and faces a charge of open murder. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

The 8 News Now I-Team reported Thursday the boy died of a beating after the father disapproved of what the child was watching on television.

Henderson police said they received a 911 call from Oglesby around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, saying his son was unresponsive. He told a dispatcher that the last time he saw his son breathing was about 13 minutes before he called, a report said.

Police officers and firefighters arrived at the home in the 700 block of Center Street, finding the 5-year-old lying on a couch with visible injuries to his face and torso, a report said.

The boy had been whipped with a charging cord, according to police.

Oglesby attempted CPR after the child stopped breathing, police said. He then texted his sister, saying the boy “had died because he had whipped him too hard,” police said.

According to police, Oglesby was awarded custody of his son in February 2021. Court records obtained by the I-Team show the boy’s mother had petitioned for custody several times.