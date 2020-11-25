5-year-old delivers care packages as a ‘thank you’ to RTC bus drivers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Justyn Boumah is giving back.

That might seem like a head-scratcher, since he’s just 5 years old.

But Justyn is no ordinary 5-year-old, known as a published author, chef and young entrepreneur. He has his own line of Las Vegas books for kids, and he also wrote “The Traveling Toddler Recipe Book.”

So for Thanksgiving, Justyn teamed with the RTC of Southern Nevada to say “thanks” to some people he admires — bus drivers.

Justyn created care packages that include items such as candy, snack crackers and stickers, along with face masks, hand sanitizer, and other personal protective equipment.

Wheeling his cart from bus to bus at the Bonneville Transit Center on Monday, Justyn delivered the packages to drivers during their shifts.

Justyn expressed his appreciation to each driver he met, according to a news release from the RTC. “Drivers were pleasantly surprised and welcomed the grand notion from the young boy with a big heart.”

“The RTC and its contractors would like to express gratitude for the generous gesture and the drivers of RTC vehicles who are among the many essential workers dedicated to keep the city moving during this health crisis,” the RTC said.

Justyn has previously been featured on local and national media for his efforts to thank other workers who have not stopped providing service during the pandemic.