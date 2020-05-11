5 western states request $1 trillion in direct and flexible relief from the federal government for COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a letter to the United States Congress Monday, governors and legislative leaders from five western states requested $1 trillion in direct and flexible relief to states and local governments in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The request is being made in order to avoid deep cuts to services like public health, public safety, public education, and to help people get back to work.

“The cost of responding to the COVID-19 public health crisis, and the subsequent impacts to our economy have been devastating, and it is critical that the federal government provide additional support and flexible relief to the State of Nevada and our local governments,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said. “The states have been on the front line fighting this virus, and we need the federal government to provide this aid to help us preserve core services like public health, public safety, and public education. I want to thank Nevada’s federal delegation for their tireless advocacy for this funding, and I look forward to continue working with them and the Western States Pact as we seek additional support.”

OnMonday, Gov. Sisolak declared a State of Emergency in Nevada, to give the state more flexibility to act quickly to reduce expenditures to ensure this year’s spending does not exceed the revenue collected.

In addition to Gov. Sisolak, the letter was also signed by Majority Leader of the Nevada Senate Nicole Cannizzaro and Speaker of the Nevada State Assembly Jason Frierson.

“In order to move forward from this economic crisis, we need to work together,” said Senate Majority Leader Cannizzaro. “Federal funding will be critical for Nevada’s recovery in the coming months, and will allow our State to help the many families currently facing hardships as they work to get back on their feet.”

“With an economy built on service, Nevadans have had the double whammy of both being exposed to the virus as well as laid-off indefinitely. Aid to the state and local governments to preserve core services for Nevada families is critical for our State’s recovery,” Speaker Frierson said. “The work ahead is going to be a long road, but we must do it together.”

To read the letter signed by government officials in Nevada, California, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington, go here.