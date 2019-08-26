5 suspects face serious charges in off-duty officer’s shooting, 1 suspect still at large

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Five suspects are facing serious charges after an off-duty Las Vegas police officer was shot near his home last week. Detective Austin Bone, 33, has been released from the hospital and is now recovering at home.

Four suspects have been taken into custody but one is still at large.

The detective was shot Aug. 21 after he noticed some suspicious activity in his northwest neighborhood near Decatur Boulevard and Alexander Road around 11:30 p.m., according to Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman, who gave a news briefing Monday for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said Bone likely interrupted the planned robbery of a person one of the suspects, Crystal Garcia, 21, met online.

According to Zimmerman, Bone noticed suspicious activity in his neighborhood and was attempting to get video of a license plate when three men confronted him, one of the man attacked him and the two got into a physical fight. During the fight, another suspect shot at Bone three times, hitting him in the leg, breaking his femur. Bone drew his gun and shot 11 times hitting two of the suspects. Devan Allen, 26, and his brother Marquwon, 25, are both listed in stable condition. Although they initially fled from police, they were arrested. Garcia and Johnathan Pennington were also arrested. However, Marquise Allen, 25 remains at large.

Three of the suspects, Pennington, Markquwon Allen and Marquise Allen are all convicted felons for robbery and other crimes. They have numerous arrest records. Garcia has a previous arrest for prostitution.

The suspects all face charges of attempted murder, battery with deadly weapon with substantial bodily harm, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy battery with deadly weapon with substantial bodily harm, robbery with deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon.

This is the 14th officer-involved shooting during 2019.