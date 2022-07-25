LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mesquite Police said five people are accused of several crimes including armed robbery, kidnapping, and car theft all stemming from one day.

On Sunday, July 24, just after midnight, police were called to a gas station at 810 W. Mesquite Boulevard in regards to both crimes.

Once officers arrived, they learned that the suspect, now identified as Kyle Lewis Dynes, 34, had pulled out a gun and demanded the gas station clerk empty the cash register, then forced the clerk into his car.

Dynes eventually let the clerk out of his car near the CasaBlanca Casino, according to police.

The clerk was then able to call 911 safely and was described as being physically unharmed, according to police.

Later that day, police received a report of a car that had been stolen from the Virgin River Casino. Police quickly located the suspects involved in the car theft and also discovered that a hotel room was registered to one of the suspects.

Through video surveillance, police also identified the car used in the robbery at the gas station and Dynes had returned to the same hotel room after the incident.

Police also determined that the stolen car from the Virgin River Casino was not the same car used in the gas station robbery.

Once officers arrived at the hotel they saw Dynes and a woman leave the room and approach the car used in the robbery.

When officers attempted to make contact with them they both attempted to leave the scene but were eventually detained.

Three other people were found inside the hotel room and also detained by officers.

Detectives were able to search the room and found a revolver, the key, and registration for the stolen car.

The five people arrested face several charges and are listed below.

Dynes, 34, of Ohio, was arrested and charged with felony robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, felony first-degree kidnapping, and misdemeanor obstructing an officer.

David Eugene Jordan, Jr., 32, of Mesquite, NV, was arrested and charged with felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, felony grand larceny of a motor vehicle, and felony possession of a stolen vehicle.

Cody Jones, 35, of New Phila, OH, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle.

Nicole Dessecker, 33, of New Phila, OH, was arrested and charged with gross misdemeanor conspiracy to possess a stolen vehicle.

Tabbetha Perez, 36, of Canton, OH, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

More criminal charges could follow as the investigation in the case is ongoing.