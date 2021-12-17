5 people hospitalized following Henderson crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 5 people have been transported to area hospitals after a crash involving two vehicles by the 1700 block of Raider Way in Henderson.

Two people are advised to be in critical condition, two are listed to be in serious condition, and one person is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:19 p.m. The City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments have responded to the scene.

Raiders Way is closed in both directions for the next three to four hours while police investigation continues.

No further details have been provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.