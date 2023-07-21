LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A fiery crash left five people and one dog dead along US 95 south of Beatty, according to Nevada State Police.

The head-on crash happened on Friday shortly before 2 p.m. in Nye County, 10 miles south of Beatty.

The driver of a Subaru was traveling southbound and entered the northbound lane in an attempt to pass another vehicle when it was met with the driver of a Buick SUV traveling northbound. Both vehicles hit head-on and caught fire, police said.

The Subaru was occupied by one adult driver and two juvenile passengers. The Buick was occupied by two adults and one dog.

All five people and the dog were pronounced dead at the scene.

As of 8 p.m. Nevada State Police said it had implemented a “full closure” in the area but traffic was still moving through on the shoulder.