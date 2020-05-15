5 people displaced after house fire in downtown Las Vegas; family pet dies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters from Las Vegas and Clark County worked together Friday morning to battle a house fire in the 200 block of W. Philadelphia Avenue.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, heavy flames could be seen showing from the interior of the one-story wood-frame house. Firefighters attacked the fire and had it under control and mostly out in less than ten minutes.

When firefighters were able to search the interior of the home, a pet dog was found unresponsive inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no reported injuries to any of the family or firefighters.

The American Red Cross is assisting three adults and two children that are displaced because of the fire.

The damage caused by the fire has been estimated at $75,000.