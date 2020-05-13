5 officers involved in southeast valley shooting that left suspect in critical condition identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The five Metro officers involved in Sunday’s officer-involved shooting, which occurred at the Siena Suites near Boulder Highway and Russell Road, have been identified.

Those officers are Sgt. Justin Diebold, Sgt. Stephen Trzpis, Officer Brendan Hansen, Officer Daniel Lapolla, and Officer Austin Lea.

According to police, they received a call from Siena Suites around 7:20 p.m. about an intoxicated tenant who was armed and causing a disturbance.

Shortly after the call, Metro’s air unit observed a man on the 3rd floor with what appeared to be a semi automatic firearm. Police then began setting up a perimeter around the complex.

Metro police say the man, who was on a balcony, pointed his weapon at police and officers fired rounds at him.

The man was taken into custody and transported to Sunrise Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

No officers were hurt in the officer-involved shooting. Police did not say if the man fired any shots.

Sgt. Diebold is 36 years old and has been employed with the LVMPD since 2005.

Sgt. Trzpis is 40 years old and has been employed with the LVMPD since 2005.

Officer Hansen is 33 years old and has been employed with the LVMPD since 2017.

Officer Lapolla is 24 years old and has been employed with the LVMPD since 2017.

Officer Lea is 26 years old and has been employed with the LVMPD since 2017.

Metro says all five officers are assigned to the Community Policing Division, Southeast Area Command. They have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.

According to Metro, this is their 8th officer-involved shooting of 2020.