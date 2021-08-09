$5 million in renovations planned for Veterans Home in Boulder City

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly $5 million in improvements are coming to the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City, according to a news release from the Nevada Department of Veterans Services.

The improvements include:

Replacement of the home’s temperature control system.

Converting shared bedrooms into private rooms with private baths.

Turning common areas into homelike settings.

A Town Hall area that will provide restaurant-style eating opportunities.

Audio-visual equipment including a plan for a movie theater.

Renovations to the parking lot, main entryway, kitchen, physical therapy room, nursing stations and employee spaces.

The expenditures, which were approved this year by the Nevada Legislature, are funded by a combination of state and federal dollars: $2.7 million in state funds and $6.4 million in federal funds.

Just over $4 million of the $9.1 million total will be spent to develop “in-ground and columbarium wall cremation interments” at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. About $300,000 will be spent to renovate the pavilion at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

“These Capital Improvement Projects are not only necessary but will greatly enhance the services we provide to our veterans and their families,” said Kat Miller, Director of the Nevada Department of Veterans Services. “I can’t thank the Governor and members of the legislature enough for ensuring that we are able to provide the very best for the men and women who served our country.”