$5 Lyft discount on Sunday for first 500 riders offered by Zero Fatalities group

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A $2,500 pledge will provide $5 discounts for Lyft riders starting at noon on Sunday in an effort to get impaired drivers off the road.

The Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities is encouraging Nevadans to ride safe on Sunday, Feb. 7, with $5 off one Lyft ride to the first 500 new and existing users. The offer can be accessed within the Lyft mobile app with code BIGGAME55, while supplies last.

The offer expires at midnight.

“In 2020, we saw an unprecedented 314 roadway deaths across Nevada — deaths that were completely preventable,” said Zero Fatalities Program Manager Andrew Bennett. “We must remember Lives Are On The Line and it is within each of our control to always drive sober.”

Bennett said, “When celebrating your team during the Big Game, the Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities implores Nevadans to have a game plan and ride safe, because when it comes to our loved ones Zero Fatalities is the only acceptable outcome.”