$5 Lyft discount for Fourth of July weekend offered by Zero Fatalities team

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Get $5 off your Lyft ride this holiday weekend by using the code SMARTRIDEUSA, courtesy of the Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities.

The code can be used by anyone — new or existing Lyft users.

The discount is available to the first 3,000 customers, beginning at 5 p.m. Friday and running through Monday (July 2-5) while supplies last.

A total of $15,000 was pledged by coalition members in an effort to prevent fatalities and increase the visibiility and accessibility of rideshare options this Fourth of July weekend.

The offer can be accessed within the Lyft mobile app with code SMARTRIDEUSA.

“With Las Vegas fully reopened, we except an increase in the number of both locals and tourists on Nevada’s roadways,” Zero Fatalities Program Manager Andrew Bennett said.

“It is imperative to not lose sight of the fact that lives are on the line each and every time we get behind the wheel,” Bennett said.

To learn more about Zero Fatalities and their efforts in Nevada, please email zerofatalities@kirvindoak.com.