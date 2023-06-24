LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Five Las Vegas residents face drug charges after their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Darrell Glen Harris, 41, Lamar Deshawn Rosser, 43, Paulina Hernandez, 32, Alexandra Trineysha Henriques, 27, and Joey Lamar McRoyal, 43, all were charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance as well as other charges, records showed.

According to the indictment, from August 2022 to about June 20, 2023, the five conspired together to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

During the conspiracy, officials said Harris supplied McRoyal and Rosser with meth and fentanyl, cocaine, and other controlled substances to distribute in Las Vegas.

Law enforcement ended up seizing meth, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, MDMA, xylazine, also known as tranq, other controlled substances, and firearms after the investigation.

Harris also supplied people with narcotics in other states, resulting in the seizure of meth, fentanyl, and cocaine in Pensacola, Florida, according to the DOJ.

If convicted, the statutory maximum penalty is life imprisonment, lifetime supervised release, a fine, and a special assessment.